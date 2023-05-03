close

Gujarat govt to recruit 10,000 panchayat employees in two years: Minister

Gujarat Minister of State for Panchayat Bachubhai Khabad on Wednesday said his department will recruit as many as 10,000 employees through direct recruitment in the next two years

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 7:50 PM IST
Khabad was addressing an event at the Mahatma Mandir convention centre in Gandhinagar where 1,760 youngsters, who were recently selected as multipurpose health workers, were handed over appointment letters.

Panchayat employees play a crucial role in delivering government schemes and benefits to each and every citizen. These 1,760 youngsters who received appointment letters today were selected in a very transparent manner by the Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board. In the next two years, the Panchayat department will recruit 10,000 employees, said Khabad.

At the event, Gujarat Energy and Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai handed over the appointment letters in the presence of Khabad, Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and other dignitaries, said an official release.

Desai said the Gujarat government has prepared a recruitment calendar to fill up the vacant posts in various government departments. He added that the state government is committed to filling up all the vacant posts very soon.

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board had chosen 1,760 youngsters from nearly 41,000 candidates through a competitive exam held in June last year. The list of selected candidates was published in March, said the release.

Of the selected candidates, 26 belong to the general category, 337 are from Scheduled Castes, 245 from Scheduled Tribes, 884 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), while 268 belong to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), the release said.

First Published: May 03 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

