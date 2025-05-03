Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 02:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Goa govt cancels all state-backed events for 3 days after temple stampede

Goa govt cancels all state-backed events for 3 days after temple stampede

According to the police, thousands of devotees thronged the narrow lanes of the temple for the annual festival

Goa’s Lairai Devi temple

The stampede occurred at a temple festival at Shirgao village in North Goa in the wee hours of Saturday (Photo: Facebook)

Press Trust of India Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Goa government on Saturday announced that all functions supported by it stand cancelled for the next three days in the wake of a stampede during a temple festival that killed six devotees and injured more than 70.

"In view of the tragic stampede incident that occurred during the Shree Devi Lairai Zatra at Shirgao, and as an expression of condolences to the departed and their families, the Government of Goa directs that all Government- supported festive programmes and public celebrations scheduled over the next three days be cancelled or postponed," a circular issued by Shreyas D'Silva, Under Secretary of General Administration Department, stated.

 

"All Heads of Departments, Government Corporations and Autonomous Bodies are hereby instructed to ensure strict compliance with this directive," the circular reads.

The stampede occurred at a temple festival at Shirgao village in North Goa in the wee hours of Saturday, officials said.

According to the police, thousands of devotees thronged the narrow lanes of the temple for the annual festival.

"At least 30,000 to 40,000 people had gathered for the festival, and some were standing on a slope. A few persons fell on the slope, causing others to tumble on each other," said Director General of Police Alok Kumar.

He said 40 to 50 people fell on the slope.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Prithviraj Harichandan

Odisha Minister objects to naming Digha Temple as 'Jagannath Dham'

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Ayushman Bharat sees 28K registrations for elderly in a week: Delhi CM

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

NEET probe: NMC cancels 14 admissions, orders to suspend 26 other students

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

'Becoming a troubling norm': Supriya Sule slams flight delays in Delhi

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister

K'taka's Mangaluru remains calm day after violence over activist's murder

Topics : Goa Stampede Hindus temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon