Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 12:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / NEET probe: NMC cancels 14 admissions, orders to suspend 26 other students

NEET probe: NMC cancels 14 admissions, orders to suspend 26 other students

The candidature of 215 candidates who appeared in the NEET-UG 2024 exam has been put on hold due to a pending investigation

Protest, NEET Protest, New Delhi Protest

The action against the students has been initiated based on the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is investigating the cases (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed immediate suspension of 26 MBBS students found complicit in NEET-UG 2024 malpractices and cancelled admission of 14 students for the academic year 2024-25 for resorting to unfair means during the entrance exam, an official source said.

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, or NEET, is a pan-India exam to taken by aspirants to get admission into the country's medical colleges.

As part of the ongoing investigations by multiple agencies into the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, the National Testing Agency identified instances of unfair means and debarred 42 candidates for three years 2024,2025, 2026 - from taking the NEET-UG.

 

It also debarred nine candidates for 2025 and 2026 sessions.

The candidature of 215 candidates who appeared in the NEET-UG 2024 exam has been put on hold pending an investigation, the source said.

Also Read

Neet exam

NEET-UG 'paper leak': National Testing Agency flags 1,500 'fake claims'

youngsters

NEET UG 2025 admit card out. Here's how to download exam hall ticket

NEET UG

NEET-UG plan: Police escort for papers, coaching centres monitored

NEET UG

NTA launches portal to report suspicious claims related to NEET-UG exam

NEET UG

Bihar police arrest 2024 NEET-UG exam leak mastermind, probe underway

The action against the students has been initiated based on the findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is investigating the cases.

"Given the severity of these violations and their potential to undermine the credibility of the medical education system, the National Medical Commission has issued directives to the concerned medical colleges and institutions to immediately suspend the 26 MBBS students found to be complicit," the source said.

The Commission stressed a "zero-tolerance" policy towards academic fraud and said it was committed to taking all measures to uphold integrity, transparency, and accountability in medical admissions.

The directive comes ahead of the NEET-UG 2025 scheduled for May 4.

More From This Section

Security, Manipur Security

Manipur shuts down to mourn victims on 2nd anniversary of ethnic violence

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Delhi gets relief from heat after record rainfall, AQI remains 'moderate'

Goa's Lairai Devi temple

6 dead, over 30 injured in stampede at Goa's Lairai Devi temple. Details

Fire, Kolkata Fire, Kolkata Hotel Fire

After Kolkata hotel fire, KMC orders closure of rooftop restaurants in city

JSW

India, UK resume talks in bid to clinch FTA amid US tariff concerns

Topics : NEET NEET UG NEET row National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon