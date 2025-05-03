Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ayushman Bharat sees 28K registrations for elderly in a week: Delhi CM

Ayushman Bharat sees 28K registrations for elderly in a week: Delhi CM

During the launch of the mobile registration van, the CM accompanied by her cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa and local MLA Anil Sharma, also distributed Ayushman health cards

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Delhi government will ensure registration of each eligible elderly person in Delhi under the scheme : Rekha Gupta |(Photo: PTI)

Over 28,000 elderly, aged 70 years and above, in Delhi have registered within a week under the Ayushman Bharat Vaya Vandana Yojna that gives a health cover of Rs 10 lakh, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

Flagging off a mobile van for registrations under the health insurance scheme in RK Puram constituency, she said Rs 5 lakh cover is provided by the Centre and the Delhi government will top it up with an additional Rs 5 lakh.

The chief minister said that since the launch of the scheme in Delhi on April 28, over 28,000 registrations have been done in the last five days.

 

Mobile vans will operate in each of the 70 assembly constituencies for registering eligible senior citizens. Applicants only need to carry their Aadhaar cards and mobile phones for registration and nothing else is required, she said.

"The Delhi government will ensure registration of each eligible elderly person in Delhi under the scheme because their blessings are invaluable for us. Vaya Vandana is a unique scheme not only in the country but also in the entire world," Gupta said.

During the launch of the mobile registration van, the CM accompanied by her cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa and local MLA Anil Sharma, also distributed Ayushman health cards to some elderly beneficiaries for cashless treatment at designated hospitals in the city.

Ayushman Bharat Delhi Delhi government Rekha Gupta

May 03 2025

