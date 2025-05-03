Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 'Becoming a troubling norm': Supriya Sule slams flight delays in Delhi

'Becoming a troubling norm': Supriya Sule slams flight delays in Delhi

In response, Air India explained that several flights had been affected by adverse weather conditions in the national capital, resulting in a cascading effect on flight schedules across its network

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Sule took to the social media platform X to express her frustration over the delay (Photo:PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Supriya Sule slammed persistent flight delays at Delhi Airport, saying that her Air India flight had been delayed for more than an hour late at night, leaving passengers stranded and "visibly distressed," further urging the intervention of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, as she claimed that delays are "becoming a troubling norm."

Sule took to the social media platform X to express her frustration over the delay. Her flight, originally scheduled for 10:30 PM on May 2 (Friday), had been delayed for more than an hour till 11.45 PM.

In response, Air India explained that several flights had been affected by adverse weather conditions in the national capital, resulting in a cascading effect on flight schedules across its network.

 

"Dear Ms. Sule, adverse weather earlier in Delhi today delayed multiple flights that had a cascading effect on our schedule across the network. Your flight will depart shortly. We appreciate your patience and understanding," the airline posted in reply.

Delhi, on Friday, recorded 78mm of rainfall till 8:30 am, the second highest in 24 hours since 1901. The most rainfall was recorded at 119.3 mm on May 20, 2021, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Imposing Hindi under NEP at cost of Marathi won't be allowed, says Sule

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Sule, Rohit Pawar called man held for extortion bid on minister: Fadnavis

Air India

Air India top officials, staff to travel economy from April 1; here's why

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Supriya Sule slams Air India for delay, airlines cites operational issues

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

Sule compares proposed anti-urban Naxal bill to Rowlatt Act, seeks review

The highest rainfall was recorded at Lodhi Road -78 mm, just ahead of Safdarjung Airport, which recorded 77mm.

According to IMD, moisture and wind convergence over the area from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, assisted by a persistent highly favourable synoptic pattern at both lower and middle tropospheric levels, resulted in heavy rainfall.

The highest rainfall recorded since 1901 was 119.3mm on May 20, 2021, at SFD Airport. According to IMD, it was associated with the movement of the remnant of the "Tauktae" Cyclone, which crossed the Gujarat coast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Dr G Parameshwara, Karnataka home minister

K'taka's Mangaluru remains calm day after violence over activist's murder

Security, Manipur Security

Manipur shuts down to mourn victims on 2nd anniversary of ethnic violence

Rains, New Delhi Rains, Delhi rains

Delhi gets relief from heat after record rainfall, AQI remains 'moderate'

Goa's Lairai Devi temple

6 dead, over 30 injured in stampede at Goa's Lairai Devi temple. Details

Fire, Kolkata Fire, Kolkata Hotel Fire

After Kolkata hotel fire, KMC orders closure of rooftop restaurants in city

Topics : Supriya Sule Nationalist Congress Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon