Government has massive game plan for civil aviation sector: Scindia

He was speaking at the curtain raiser event here for the 'Wing India 2024' conference to be held next year in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:37 PM IST
The government has a "massive game plan" and a three-pronged strategy for the country's fast-growing aviation market, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

Mentioning the aviation market's potential, he said domestic passenger numbers rose to 144 million in 2019 from 60 million in 2014, a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of about 14.5 per cent.

According to the minister, under the three-pronged strategy, the focus is to create capacity, ensure there are no bottlenecks for aviation industry players and have simplified processes and procedures.

The efforts are to increase the number of airports, heliports and waterdromes from 148 currently to more than 200 in the next three to four years, he said.

Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal said there is huge potential to increase international air connectivity for India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Civil Aviation Ministry India Aviation

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

