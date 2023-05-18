close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Commerce Ministry to hold Chintan Shivir to discuss ways to promote trade

Merchandise exports increased by 6.74 per cent to USD 450.43 billion, while imports rose by 16.47 per cent to USD 714 billion in the last fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Commerce and Industry Ministry will hold a two-day Chintan Shivir to discuss ways to promote manufacturing trade, investments, startups, logistics and import substitution, among others, an official said on Thursday.

On May 19, the Department of Commerce will be holding a series of sessions on issues such as team building; expediting trade and investment promotion efforts; export strategy on goods and services; import substitution, reducing sub-standard imports and promoting manufacturing through PLI (production linked incentive).

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Ministers of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash and Anupriya Patel will address the ministry officials.

On May 20, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will hold sessions on subjects like innovate in India (startups and intellectual property rights) and the future-ready logistics sector, the official said.

India's exports contracted by 12.7 per cent, the third month in a row, to USD 34.66 billion in April even as the trade deficit reduced to a 20-month low of USD 15.24 billion.

According to the ministry's data, exports of goods and services in 2022-23 rose by 14.68 per cent to an all-time high of USD 775.87 billion.

Also Read

Civil aviation ministry organises chintan shivir for official, stakeholders

Govt to organise 'Chintan Shivir' with focus on drug quality regulation

2-day 'Chintan Shivir' of the Rajasthan government commences in Jaipur

LS Secretariat holds 'chintan shivir' to boost creativity amongst employees

India should target $350 bn exports through e-commerce by 2030: GTRI

Farmers block railway tracks over inadequate land acquisition compensation

Population to double by 2047, civic bodies will have to change: Official

PM Modi to have over 40 engagements during 3-nation visit: Officials

Govt plans to set up 8 new cities in country to ease population burden

CJI inaugurates training-cum-examination centre in Supreme Court complex

Merchandise exports increased by 6.74 per cent to USD 450.43 billion, while imports rose by 16.47 per cent to USD 714 billion in the last fiscal.

Services exports rose 27.86 per cent to USD 325.44 billion in 2022-23, while imports increased by 22.54 per cent to USD 180 billion in the preceding fiscal.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into India declined by 15 per cent to USD 36.75 billion during April-December 2022-23.

The total FDI inflows, which include equity inflows, re-invested earnings and other capital, declined to USD 55.27 billion during April-December 2022-23 against USD 60.4 billion in April-December 2021-22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyush Goyal Commerce ministry trade

First Published: May 18 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Tax authorities must ensure speedy closure under trader amnesty scheme

Amnesty
2 min read

Timex Group acquires watch retail brand Just Watches for undisclosed amount

Image
1 min read

India-focused offshore funds, ETFs inflow drop 9% to $803 mn in Q4

offshore funds
3 min read

Alibaba plans cloud computing unit spin-off; logistics arms to go public

Alibaba
2 min read

Bata India's profit rises to Rs 656.23 mn on lower costs, higher demand

bata, retailers, shoes, shops
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Your credit card payments overseas will attract a 20% TCS from July 1

Credit card
4 min read

Cabinet reshuffle: Arjun Meghwal replaces Kiren Rijiju as new law minister

kiren rijiju
2 min read

SC stays West Bengal government's order banning film 'The Kerala Story'

The kerala story
3 min read

India, UK struggling to make progress in free trade talks: Report

FTA, Free Trade Agreement, Trade Ties, Deals, Partnership
4 min read

Constitution bench of SC to pronounce verdict on Jallikattu matter tomorrow

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon