Govt approves 8 projects worth Rs 638 cr under Namami Gange programme



According to a release shared by the Press Information Bureau, in the meeting of the executive committee, a total of eight projects worth Rs 683 crore were approved. Four projects were also approved worth Rs 407.39 crores, with the intention of cleaning River Hindon, which is a tributary of River Yamuna. These projects were approved for pollution abatement in the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh and are a part of the Hindon Rejuvenation Plan. On Tuesday, G Asok Kumar, Director General, of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) led the 48th meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG).



i) A five million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP) (Nirmal Jal Kendra), five KLD septage co-treatment facility, interception & diversion (I&D), and other works in Babri and Bantikhera villages According to the release, Hindon River is included in the list of Priority I polluted rived stretches. The four projects that have been approved in the Shamli district include the construction of-



ii) A 40 MLD STP, 20 KLD septage co-treatment facility, interception & diversion (I&D), and other works in Shamli ii) A five MLD STP, five KLD septage co-treatment facility, interception & diversion (I&D), and other works in Banat town

Also Read UP acquires 95% of land for 595-km Ganga Expressway mega project What made GSLV Mark III's last mission special? MV Ganga Vilas cruise could threaten endangered river dolphins: Experts Why stereotypical portrayal of Asok the IITian in Dilbert escaped criticism India unveils Rs 2.2 trillion plan to upgrade grid for clean power Scientists study EMIC plasma wave identified in Indian Antarctic station Balakot ops showed air power effectiveness in no war, no peace: IAF chief India plans to appeal against WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs: Govt Delhi HC grants MeitY time to frame rules for content on OTT platforms Over 430% rise in active Covid cases in Delhi since March-end: Data



The projects that have been approved are to prevent the flow of polluted water from getting into River Krishna, which is one of the major tributaries of River Hindon and discharges pollution from Shamli into the river. iv) A 10 MLD STP, 10 KLD septage co-treatment facility, interception & diversion (I&D), and other works in Thana Bhawan town.



The executive committee of NMCG also approved two sewage management projects, one in Bihar and the other one in Madhya Pradesh. Ahead of the Mahakumbh in Uttar Pradesh in 2025, one project was sanctioned for the development of seven ghats in Prayagraj., which includes Dashashmedh Ghat, Quila Ghat, Naukayan Ghat, Gyan Ganga Ashram Ghat, Saraswati Ghat, Maheva Ghat, and Rasulabad Ghat. According to the report, these ghats will be developed with amenities like changing rooms, areas for bathing, and drinking water points among others.



In Madhya Pradesh, the construction of a 22 MLD STP, 2.38 MLD Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) along with other works has been approved at a cost of Rs 92.78 crore. In Bihar, the construction of three STPs (7 MLD, 3.5 MLD, and 6 MLD in Zones 1 and 2 respectively) has been sanctioned, which will be done at an estimated cost of Rs 77.39 crores. It aims to prevent the flow of polluted water into River Kiul, a tributary of River Ganga.

During the 48th meeting of the Executive Committee, Asok Kumar urged the state officials to engage in solar farming on STP sites, thereby encouraging the use of solar power to run Nirmal Jal Kendras.