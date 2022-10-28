What made GSLV Mark III's last mission special?

JUST IN
Last Sunday, the country's largest rocket placed 36 satellites in space. The successful launch of OneWeb India-1 mission was a big milestone for the country and the ISRO. Let us find out more about it

Topics
GSLV Mk III | ISRO GSLV Mk-III rocket | Isro satellite launches

Akash Podishetty  |  New Delhi 

    • India’s heaviest rocket, GSLV Mark 3, has successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of UK-based OneWeb. It is a significant commercial and technological leap for the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). All the satellites were injected about 75 minutes after the rocket lifted off.

    These satellites that were successfully placed would be used to provide high speed, low-latency internet connectivity. With this launch, the GSLV Mark III or LVM III has entered into the global commercial launch service market.

    What is GSLV Mark 3 rocket?

    GSLV (Mark III) or Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (Mark III) is ISRO's third generation rocket that has a gross lift-off weight of 640 tonnes. It is capable of placing the 4 tonne class satellites of the GSAT series into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbits. The rocket is mainly used by the space organisation to launch geostationary communication satellites. This rocket was deployed to launch the Chandrayaan-2 mission to the moon in 2019.

    ISRO has recently renamed GSLV Mark III to Launch Vehicle Mark III or LVM III because of its successful mission to place the satellites in Low Earth Orbit. Low earth orbit’s satellites are usually placed less than 1,000 kms above the earth’s surface, while satellites in Geostationary Equatorial Orbit are placed 35,000 km above the surface.

    The GSLV LVM III rocket’s powerful cryogenic stage enables it to place heavy payloads into Low Earth Orbits of 600 km altitude.

    Why is ISRO’s GSLV Mark 3 mission important?

    The mission was part of a commercial agreement between NewSpace India Ltd, a space PSU, and UK-based OneWeb Ltd. The success of the mission means that India has a second launch vehicle after PSLV to offer to customers around the world. The successful demonstration of GSLV Mark 3 rocket's ability to carry heavier payloads will boost revenues from each launch.

    This success of the mission also enhanced the credibility of GSLV Mark 3 launch vehicle. The same rocket is currently being human-rated to carry astronauts to space under Gaganyan mission.

    First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 07:00 IST
