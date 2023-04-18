close

India plans to appeal against WTO panel ruling on IT tariffs: Govt

If India appeals, the case will sit in legal purgatory since the WTO's top appeals bench is no longer functioning due to US opposition to judge appointments

Reuters NEW DELHI
India is planning to appeal against a ruling from a panel at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that the Asian country violated global trading rules by imposing tariffs on some IT products, a government source said.
 
On Monday, the WTO panel gave its ruling related to a 2019 dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products.
 
"Yes, India will go in to appeal," a trade ministry source, briefed on the government position, told Reuters. The official did not want to be named as discussions are private.
 
India's trade ministry did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
 
If India appeals, the case will sit in legal purgatory since the WTO's top appeals bench is no longer functioning due to US opposition to judge appointments.
In 2019, the EU challenged India's introduction of import duties of between 7.5% and 20% for a wide range of IT products, such as mobile phones and components, as well as integrated circuits, saying they exceeded the maximum rate. Japan and Taiwan filed similar complaints that same year.

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 6:11 PM IST

