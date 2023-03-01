JUST IN
Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 from today; details here
UK Foreign Secretary in India, to launch scheme for young professionals
Top headlines: Tata- Bisleri talks, IBA mulls 5-day week for bank employees
Vice President Dhankar calls upon young minds to think out of the box
Priority for tourism through development of Banavasi: Karnataka CM Bommai
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives in India for G20 meeting
TMS Ep379: GDP slowdown, fake websites, textile stocks, Jan Vishwas Bill
Delhi excise policy scam case: Court grants bail to five accused
SC directs to provide Z-plus security to Mukesh Ambani, family members
Latest news LIVE: Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 50 in Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Centre suspends FCRA licence of think tank CPR amid I-T searches
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Why stereotypical portrayal of Asok the IITian in Dilbert escaped criticism

As Dilbert comic strips get pulled for creator's racism, Asok was accepted as a satirical comment

Topics
IIT | United States | Racism

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Why stereotypical portrayal of Asok the IITian in Dilbert escaped criticism

A diminutive bespectacled man with curly hair, fitted with a crisp tie, a formal shirt, and a sassy sense of humour — Dilbert has been a long-time companion with our morning cuppa and the day’s bulletins.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IIT

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 10:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU