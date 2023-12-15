Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt asks steel makers to enhance use of artificial intelligence in plants

The AI concepts need to be applied in exploring, identifying, and developing new mines by applying the vast available data from the Geological Survey of India (GSI)

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

The government on Friday asked steelmakers to enhance the application of artificial intelligence (AI) at their respective plants, as its usage can improve the value chain and energy management, according to an official statement.
As the world looks at data-driven decision-making, the Indian steel industry needs to be at the forefront in implementing artificial intelligence technology in their operations, Union Steel Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, addressing a Chintan Shivir event here.
The minister urged the stakeholders in the steel sector to enhance the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in their respective steel plants, the steel ministry said in a statement.
"We in the steel sector need to understand that it is our responsibility to safeguard Mother Earth by embracing the concept of green steel and the latest technologies," Scindia said.
Minister of State (MoS) for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said the usage of AI and automation can strengthen the value chain system of the players, besides improving the energy management in the steel sector.
On the EU's CBAM mechanism, Steel Secretary Nagendra Nath Sinha said, "As the concept of CBAM is fast evolving and emerging, it is important to understand its impact across the value chain of operations for the sector, which will be severely impacted".
The AI concepts need to be applied in exploring, identifying, and developing new mines by applying the vast available data from the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : artifical intelligence Steel producers central government steel ministry

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 10:38 PM IST

