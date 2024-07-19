Business Standard
Govt cancels two Kolkata to Bangladesh trains amid violent protests

The cancellations come amid violent protests in Bangladesh over demands for an end to a quota system in jobs in the country, affecting normal life in several places

The services of 13129/13120 Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express will remain cancelled on Sunday "due to uncertainty in availability of rake", he said.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

The Indian Railways cancelled the Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express on Saturday and Bandhan Express between Kolkata and Khulna on Sunday, an official said.
The cancellations come amid violent protests in Bangladesh over demands for an end to a quota system in jobs in the country, affecting normal life in several places.
 
Citing "unavoidable circumstances", an Eastern Railway official said that the 13108 Kolkata-Dhaka Maitree Express will remain cancelled on Saturday.
The services of 13129/13120 Kolkata-Khulna Bandhan Express will remain cancelled on Sunday "due to uncertainty in availability of rake", he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

