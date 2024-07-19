Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

World Heritage session to showcase India's rich cultural diversity: Govt

At a curtain-raiser press conference here ahead of the session, he also said an "in-principle approval" has been received for the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of event

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The WHC session will be at the Bharat Mandapam, which was also the venue for the G20 Summit.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After hosting of the G20, the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee that will be held here from July 21-31 will prove to be the next milestone, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday.
At a curtain-raiser press conference here ahead of the session, he also said an "in-principle approval" has been received for the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the event.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shekhawat said the World Heritage Committee (WHC) session will offer an opportunity to India to showcase its rich cultural heritage, upkeep and management of its sites and the priority India accords to its heritage.
Asked on what criteria Delhi was chosen as the host city for the key meeting, the Union minister said Delhi was a "natural choice" for such a culturally important event.
Ahead of the WHC session, the government recently launched a public art project with works themed on India's cultural legacy and the country's UNESCO heritage sites among others.
In sync with the meeting, some of the artwork and sculptures will draw inspiration from world heritage sites such as Bimbetka and also natural world heritage sites in India, officials had said.

More From This Section

LIVE: Reliance Jio Infocomm Q1 standalone net profit rises 12% to Rs 5,445 cr

Delhi court reserves order on framing charges against Tytler in 1984 riots

Delhi Court reserves order against Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Despite good intentions, new criminal laws created chaos: Madras HC

Modi meets defence major Lockheed Martin's CEO; lauds latter's commitment

The WHC session will be at the Bharat Mandapam, which was also the venue for the G20 Summit.
Currently, India has the sixth largest number of UNESCO sites in the world. The countries that have 42 or more world heritage sites are Italy, Spain, Germany, China and France, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had said in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

UAE biz conglomerate introduces UPI payments across outlets countrywide

Business confidence index improves to 150 in Q1 FY25 from 138 in Q4 FY24

Women's Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ITR filing: Who is responsible for paying taxes on minor's earnings?

Byju's faces total shutdown if insolvency proceeds: CEO Raveendran

Topics : world heritage site Culture Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon