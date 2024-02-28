Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt continuously working to encourage research, innovation: PM Modi

The day is observed to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman effect' by scientist C V Raman, who won the Nobel prize in physics for the groundbreaking finding

PM Modi

PM Modi | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on National Science Day and said his government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth.
The day is observed to commemorate the discovery of the 'Raman effect' by scientist C V Raman, who won the Nobel prize in physics for the groundbreaking finding.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Modi said on X, "Greetings on National Science Day. Our Government is continuously working to encourage research and innovation among the youth. This is important to realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Germany overtakes Canada as premier study abroad destination: upGrad report

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept unchanged at 6.5%, FY24 GDP estimate hiked to 7%

RBI monetary policy: 5 key announcements from the governor's speech today

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI MPC meet highlights: Inflation is our top priority, says Guv Das

LIVE: Day after Rajya Sabha shocker, BJP demands floor test in Himachal

National Defence Academy lauds announcement of Gaganyaan astronauts by PM

EAM meets Nepal foreign secy, expresses delight over progress in ties

Scientists sequence 10,000 genomes of Indian population for database

NDMC conducts seal drive in CP over non-payment of property tax dues

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt Research study Innovation in India India Foreign Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon