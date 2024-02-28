Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NDMC conducts seal drive in CP over non-payment of property tax dues

Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders' Association, demanded that there should be a uniform tax regime across Delhi

Connaught Place, Delhi

Connaught Place representative image | Photo: Arnab Dutta

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The New Delhi Municipal Council on Tuesday conducted a sealing drive in Connaught Place over non-payment of property tax dues, officials said.
Five to six shops were sealed, with the drive going on till late evening, the officials said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The drive was carried out in Connaught Place's B, C, D and G blocks.
Atul Bhargava, president of the New Delhi Traders' Association, demanded that there should be a uniform tax regime across Delhi.
"The NDMC (New Delhi Municipal Council) should follow the tax regime of the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). Why are there separate tax regimes?" he asked.
He also said the NDMC informed the landlords about the outstanding taxes but never reached out to the tenants, who were caught unawares by the drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Most escalators in Connaught Place found non-functional: NDMC vice chairman

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

No vending, hawking in Connaught Place: Delhi HC directs authorities

Natural Ice Cream parlour among 7 units sealed in Delhi's CP over tax dues

Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: HC approves survey of Shahi Idgah complex

Over 70 WTO nations agree to take additional obligations in services sector

India, Oman hold strategic dialogue; discuss trade pact, Red Sea situation

TMC depriving poor of central schemes for sake of politics: FM Sitharaman

WTO: India argues to finalise permanent solution to public stockholding

Govt permits planting of trees on degraded land parcels for credits

Topics : connaught place NDMC tax default NDMC Tax dispute Property tax

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon