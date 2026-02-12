Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt cuts toll on partially-open National Expressways from Feb 15

The government has amended the national highways fee rules to lower toll fees for the users of partially operational National Expressways.

IRB InvIT: Good, but not for all

Representative image from file.

The amended rules will come into effect from February 15, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said in a statement on Thursday.

The government has notified an amendment to the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, it said.

Under this, when a National Expressway is not opened end-to-end, the toll fee will be charged for the completed length at a lower rate as applicable for the National Highway, the Ministry said.

It said that presently, user fee on National Expressways is charged 25 per cent more than normal National Highways user fee for the completed length as they provide access-controlled, faster and seamless travel experience which provides comfortable travel to commuters..

 

This fee is levied for the completed section even if the Expressway is not fully open along its entire length end to end. Under the new provision, when a National Expressway is not opened end to end, the toll fee will be charged for the completed length at a lower rate as applicable for the National Highway Section under National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, the Ministry explained.

The amendment is aimed at promoting use of the National Expressways to encourage users to travel through the opened stretches that will help in decongesting the existing National Highway routes parallel to the Expressways, enabling faster movement of logistics and passengers as well as reduction in pollution due to traffic congestion on old National Highways. The rule will be valid for up to one year from the date the amendment comes into force, or until the Expressway becomes fully operational, whichever is earlier.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:47 PM IST

