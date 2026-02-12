Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Opposition protests India-US interim trade deal; Lok Sabha adjourned

Opposition protests India-US interim trade deal; Lok Sabha adjourned

Lok Sabha adjourned amid Opposition sloganeering over interim US trade pact and protests against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on Rahul Gandhi

As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members sloganeered, displayed placards and trooped into the Well of the House shouting “trade deal wapas lo” (take back the trade pact). (Photo:PTI)

Members of the Opposition parties on Thursday protested the India-United States interim trade agreement in the morning session of the Lok Sabha, which was adjourned. The evening session was also adjourned after Congress and other Opposition MPs protested remarks by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Nishikant Dubey on Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.
 
As soon as the House met for the day, Opposition members sloganeered, displayed placards and trooped into the Well of the House shouting “trade deal wapas lo” (take back the trade pact). One of the placards demanded withdrawal of the new labour code.
 
Before the start of the proceedings of Parliament, Opposition MPs protested in the Parliament House complex over the India-US interim trade deal, accusing the government of “surrendering” Indian interests. With a huge banner that read “trap deal” and carrying “Narendra Surrender” posters, the MPs raised slogans such as “desh ko bechna bandh karo” (don’t sell the country).
 
 
Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Gandhi alleged that the government ignored the voices of workers and farmers while making decisions concerning their future and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will listen to them now or if the “grip” on him was too strong. On Wednesday, in his speech during the Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi had slammed the government for a “wholesale surrender” of India’s energy security and the interests of its farmers to the US.
 
Later in the day, the Lok Sabha passed the Industrial Relations Code (Amendment) Bill, 2026. It was adjourned shortly thereafter when Opposition members protested BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks.
 
Dubey had earlier in the day told the media that he had given a notice to initiate a “substantive motion” against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and demanded that his Lok Sabha membership be cancelled and that he be debarred from contesting elections for life. He alleged that Gandhi visits foreign countries, joining hands with the Soros Foundation, USAID, the Ford Foundation and “colludes” with anti-India elements. A substantive motion is an independent, self-contained proposal submitted for the approval of a legislative House or Assembly, drafted to express a decision or opinion.
 
Dubey raised the issue during Zero Hour and alleged that Gandhi was hand in glove with anti-national forces. Opposition members protested his remarks, forcing the Chair to adjourn the proceedings for the day.

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

