Govt disburses Rs 4,415 cr under different PLI schemes for 8 sectors so far

The schemes aim to attract investments in key sectors and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiency, bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

The government has disbursed Rs 4,415 crore under production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes for eight sectors till October in this fiscal, an official said on Wednesday.
During 2022-23, the disbursement was Rs 2,900 crore.
"Incentive amount of around Rs 4,415 crore disbursed under PLI Schemes for eight sectors including Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, IT Hardware, Bulk Drugs, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals, Telecom & Networking Products, Food Processing and Drones and Drone Components," Additional Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Rajeev Singh Thakur told reporters here.
The government in 2021 announced PLI schemes for 14 sectors such as telecommunication, white goods, textiles, manufacturing of medical devices, automobiles, speciality steel, food products, high-efficiency solar PV modules, advanced chemistry cell battery, drones, and pharma with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore.
The schemes aim to attract investments in key sectors and cutting-edge technology; ensure efficiency, bring economies of size and scale in the manufacturing sector and make Indian companies and manufacturers globally competitive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

