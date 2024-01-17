Sensex (    %)
                        
Jallikattu: Two dead after bulls run rampage during festival in Tamil Nadu

Earlier, 42 people, including 14 tamers and 16 spectators, were also injured in a Jallikattu event

Bull tamers attempt to tame a bull during the Avaniyapuram jallikattu as part of Pongal celebrations in Madurai (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu (Photo: PTI)

Last Updated : Jan 17 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

A Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district turned tragic as two individuals, including an 11-year-old boy and a youth in his thirties, lost their lives when bulls ran amok after the run, according to a report by PTI. The incident occurred at Siravayal near Madurai, not during the Jallikattu event itself but afterwards when bull owners gathered to collect their animals. The uncontrolled movement of bulls resulted in the fatal goring of the victims.

The victims were seriously wounded during the chaos that broke out after the Jallikattu event before succumbing to their injuries later. The Jallikattu event included a total of 186 bulls.
On Tuesday, around 42 people were wounded during the second Jallikattu event in Palamedu. This included 14 tamers and 16 spectators.

What is the Jallikattu event?


Traditionally associated with the Pongal festival, Jallikattu involves releasing a raging bull into a crowd, with participants attempting to grab its hump. Many contests include prizes like cars, bikes, gold and money for winners. Its history can be traced back to 400-100 BCE when it was played by an ethnic group in India called Ayars. The name also comes from "Jalli", meaning silver and gold coins, and "kattu", which means "tied".

Pulikulam or Kangayam bulls are traditionally used in the sport. The winning bulls can fetch high market prices and may even be used for breeding.

Controversies surrounding Jallikattu


The sport has faced scrutiny from animal rights organisations, including PETA, calling for its ban due to the perceived risk of harm to both participants and bulls.

The event was first banned in 2006 by the Madras High Court and later by the Supreme Court (SC) in 2014 on grounds of animal cruelty. However, the ban was lifted in 2017 following protests in Tamil Nadu. Laws governing the sport were also amended to continue the tradition. Even the Tamil Nadu government has supported Jallikattu, calling it an event of "great historic, cultural and religious value".

Last year, a five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice K M Joseph of the Supreme Court upheld the state government's law allowing the event. The Supreme Court stated that the judiciary could not hold an opposing view as the legislature had already declared it part of Tamil Nadu's cultural heritage.

This tragic incident, however, has raised questions about the safety measures in place for bull-taming sports. Despite Supreme Court-mandated safety norms, including double barricading of the arena and precautions to prevent injuries to spectators, the incident shows that there are risks associated with such events. 

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Jan 17 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

