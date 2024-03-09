Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt empowers states, UTs to act against 3 banned J-K-based groups

The three groups are the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) and Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Representative image (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Friday authorised all states and Union Territories to take action against three banned Jammu and Kashmir-based groups under the UAPA.
The three groups are the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) and Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In three identical notifications, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said the Centre directs that all powers exercisable by it under Section 7 and Section 8 of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, shall be exercised by state governments and Union Territory administrations in relation to the three unlawful associations.
On February 27, the home ministry extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, for five years for continuing activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of the nation.
A day later, it announced that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) were also declared as banned groups for their anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda, besides asking people to refrain from taking part in elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Winter session: Centre to move J-K reservation bills in LS for passage

Over 75% UAPA cases in 2022 from J-K, Manipur, Assam, Uttar Pradesh: NCRB

SC adjourns hearing in Umar Khalid's bail plea in UAPA case to Jan 31

We welcome the decision: Uddhav Thackeray on SC's verdict on Article 370

Security beefed up across Kashmir ahead of SC verdict on Article 370

Will prevent few billionaires from controlling all wealth: Rahul Gandhi

Two Danics officers suspended for expenditure on ads by Delhi govt

End of the road for FAME-II scheme for EVs drives up e2W, e3W demand

UK team heads back to London with Round 14 of FTA talks still open

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah launches National Cooperative Database

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir politics Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir government Jammu and Kashmir central government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon