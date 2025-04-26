Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 01:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Govt ensuring employment opportunities keep growing for youth: PM Modi

Govt ensuring employment opportunities keep growing for youth: PM Modi

PM Modi noted that the International Monetary Fund has said India will remain the fastest-growing major economy, asserting that employment opportunities will be rising in every sector

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that his government is taking several measures to ensure that the opportunities for employment and self-employment keep growing.

Addressing the 15th edition of Rozgar Mela after distributing over 51,000 appointment letters to recruits in different departments of the central government, he said it is a time for unprecedented opportunities for the youngsters.

In the virtual event, he noted that the International Monetary Fund has said India will remain the fastest-growing major economy, asserting that employment opportunities will be rising in every sector.

The production and export in automobile and footwear industries have hit new records, generating employment in huge numbers, Modi said.

 

Citing the difference his government has made, the prime minister listed out that cargo being handled through inland water transparent has surged to 145 million tonnes from 18 million tonnes before 2014 while national waterways have increased from five to 110, and their length from 2,700 km to over 5,000 km.

The prime minister said a big highlight has been that the growth has been inclusive and noted that the participation of women has risen in every sector.

Three of the top five toppers in this year's UPSC exam are women, he said, adding over 90 lakh self-help groups have more than 10 crore women working for them.

In this decade, the youth has powered India's rise in the fields of technology, data, and innovation, Modi said while noting that the country leads in real-time digital transactions.

The prime minister asserted that the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) to be held in Mumbai will also be a big opportunity for youngsters to showcase their skills on a global platform.

They will also get to understand Artificial Intelligence and immersive media, and the event will infuse a new energy into the sphere of digital content, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Modi govt Employment in India youth

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

