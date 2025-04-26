Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 11:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Negligence, security failure behind Pahalgam attack: Andhra Cong chief

Negligence, security failure behind Pahalgam attack: Andhra Cong chief

Taking out a candle light rally in solidarity with the 26 people who were gunned down by terrorists, she accused the RSS of allegedly creating the impression that a religion is being attacked

YS Sharmila Reddy

YS Sharmila noted that the BJP is "building a narrative that this attack is against a religion" and called it sad| Image: X/@realyssharmila

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila has alleged that the Pahalgam terror attack is a result of "negligence and security failure", which the "BJP is deviating".

Taking out a candle light rally in solidarity with the 26 people who were gunned down by terrorists, she accused the RSS of allegedly creating the impression that a religion is being attacked.

"This is an attack on our countryand there is negligence and security failure behind it. The BJP is diverting this matter," Sharmila in a release on Friday, adding that "Muslims were also there among the deceased victims".

According to the Congress leader, this is not an attack on a religion but against India. She noted that the BJP is "building a narrative that this attack is against a religion" and called it sad.

 

Meanwhile, BJP leader S Yamini Sharma criticised Sharmila for her comments and told her to "control her tongue".

Throwing a challenge to Sharmila, Sharma dared her to debate with her about how "safe" the country is under the BJP government, compared to the erstwhile Congress government.

"Over the past 10 years, BJP took efficient measures to ensure that no terror attacks occurred inside the country," said Sharma, adding that when the whole country is in grief, APCC president is making "condemnable remarks".

Further, reacting to Sharmila's criticism that "negligence and security failure" was behind the attack, Sharma asserted that it is not appropriate to insult the security forces who are always on their toes to protect people.

Terrorists opened fire at a tourist location near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 11:12 AM IST

