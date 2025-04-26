LIVE News: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC, India retaliates amid rising tensions
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Pakistani military carried out unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the night of April 25–26, prompting a firm response from Indian troops, military sources said on Saturday. This marked the second consecutive night of cross-border firing, following a similar incident on Thursday. Several Pakistan Army posts engaged in small arms fire targeting Indian positions along the LoC. “Indian troops responded appropriately with small arms,” one of the sources said, adding that no casualties were reported on the Indian side. The exchanges come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The attack, for which The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility, has sharply escalated hostilities between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. In the wake of the attack, India has vowed to track down and eliminate those responsible. In response, Pakistan’s military has been placed on high alert. While there has been no official statement from the Ministry of Defence, the ongoing exchange of fire signals a further deterioration in bilateral ties. Earlier, the houses of two suspects involved in the Pahalgam terror attack were demolished by security forces and Jammu and Kashmir authorities, officials said. Zakir Ahmad Ganie’s house in Kulgam district was razed on Saturday. He has reportedly been active since 2023. Earlier, the house of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Adil Thokar alias Adil Guree was also demolished in Bijbehara, Anantnag. Guree, who illegally travelled to Pakistan in 2018 for terror training, is accused of involvement in the April 22 attack that killed 26 people, including a Nepalese national. He has been declared most wanted, with a ₹20 lakh reward announced for information.
Security forces ramp up vigilance in J-K's Rajouri sector
The security forces have been placed on high alert in the Rajouri region in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The security forces are conducting thorough checks of vehicles on the highway, with a focus on suspicious activity along the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch highway. The forces are deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incidents. This comes amid uproar over terrorists attacking tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.
Jammu-Srinagar highway opens for one-way traffic, CM to review restoration work today
One-way traffic has been restored on the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway, five days after vehicular movement was suspended due to flash floods and mudslides in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Authorities allowed vehicles to move from Jammu towards Srinagar on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will visit Ramban on Saturday to review the progress of work for the complete restoration of the highway and other infrastructure damaged due to the flash floods triggered by a cloudburst on April 20, officials said.
Pakistan's Army Attache in UK makes throat slit gesture at Indian community protestors
As the members of the Indian community held a protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London on Friday and condemned the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, a senior official of the Pakistan Army was caught on camera making threatening gestures toward the protestors in London. In videos that are now viral on social media, Colonel Taimur Rahat, Pakistan Army and Air Advisor in the High Commission in London was seen publicly making a threatening throat slit gesture towards Indian community protestors.
