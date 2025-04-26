Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / India's Muslim population enough to defeat Pakistan: RLD's Malook Nagar

India's Muslim population enough to defeat Pakistan: RLD's Malook Nagar

His remarks came as a response to Pakistan's Defence Minister admitting to the country's role in supporting terrorist groups

Out of 146 crore people, about 25-26 crore are Muslims, and the Muslims of our country are enough to defeat Pakistan: Malook Nagar | (PTI: Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Malook Nagar strongly criticised Pakistan on Saturday in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that the Muslim population of India are enough to defeat Pakistan.

His remarks came as a response to Pakistan's Defence Minister admitting to the country's role in supporting terrorist groups.

"Out of 146 crore people, about 25-26 crore are Muslims, and the Muslims of our country are enough to defeat Pakistan... A befitting reply will be given to this in the coming times," Nagar told ANI.

Reacting to Pakistan's Defence Minister admitting that Pakistan has been funding and backing terrorist groups, the RLD leader said that the whole world stands with India.

 

"Pakistan's minister has admitted in front of the whole world that they promote terrorism. Today, the whole world has said that it stands with our country, and it will be proved to the whole world that in the coming times, Pakistan will also become like Afghanistan," he added.

In a video clip, Pakistan's defence minister is in a conversation with Sky News's Yalda Hakim, admitting Pakistan's involvement with terror groups.

Hakim asks him, " But you do admit, you do admit, sir, that Pakistan has had a long history of backing and supporting and training and funding these terrorist organisations?"

Khwaja Asif, in his reply, says, "We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for about 3 decades... and the west, including Britain...That was a mistake, and we suffered for that, and that is why you are saying this to me. If we had not joined the war against the Soviet Union and later on the war after 9/11, Pakistan's track record was unimpeachable."

Asif's statement lays bare the fact that Pakistan, for many years, has been harbouring these terror groups.

Following the terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, the Central government announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the High Commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : RLD India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack Terrorism Muslims

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 1:18 PM IST

