Govt extends tenure of National Commission for Safai Karamcharis for 3 yrs

The mandate of Commission is to recommend to central government specific programmes of action towards the elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities for sanitation workers

National Commission for Safai Karamcharis

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the extension of tenure of the National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK) for three more years.

The total financial implication of this extension would be approximately Rs 50.91 crore, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said here in a cabinet briefing.

The present tenure of the Commission was to end on March 31 and it has been extended up to March 31, 2028. 

It would help in facilitating socio-economic upliftment of sanitation workers, improving the working conditions in the sanitation sector and aiming to achieve zero fatalities while performing hazardous cleaning, the government said in a statement.

 

The mandate of the Commission is to recommend to the central government specific programmes of action towards the elimination of inequalities in status, facilities and opportunities for sanitation workers.

The other mandates include studying and evaluating the implementation of the programmes and schemes relating to the social and economic rehabilitation of safai karmacharis and scavengers in particular.

The Commission can investigate specific grievances and take suo-motu notice of any matter relating to non-implementation of (i) programmes or schemes in respect of any group of safai karmacharis, (ii) decisions, guidelines etc. aimed at mitigating their hardships (iii) measures for their social and economic upliftment etc.

Studying and monitoring the working conditions, including those relating to health safety and wages of safai karmacharis, making reports to the central or state government on any matter concerning these workers, taking into account any difficulties or disabilities being encountered by them and any other matter which may be referred to it by the Centre are among other mandates.

Under the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act 2013), NCSK performs the functions to monitor the implementation of the Act; to enquire into complaints regarding contravention of the provisions of this Act and to convey its findings to concerned authorities with recommendations requiring further action;  The other tasks are to advise the central and state governments for the effective implementation of the provisions of this Act; and to take suo-motu notice of the matter relating to non-implementation of this Act.

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis Act, 1993, was enacted in September 1993 and a statutory National Commission for Safai Karmcharis was first constituted in August 1994.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 10:24 PM IST

