Govt may release 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders soon to ease supply

The Centre is considering releasing 19 kg LPG cylinders to ease shortages affecting restaurants and industries, while boosting imports and alternative fuel supplies, a petroleum ministry official said

Akshita Singh
Mar 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

In likely relief for restaurants and industries, an oil ministry official on Thursday said the government is considering releasing 19 kg LPG cylinders soon, but cautioned that state governments would need to play their role in managing supply and target black marketing in their jurisdictions. 
The government is taking action on both the demand and supply fronts for LPG, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, adding that production and imports of the essential commodity are being increased.
 
The government will also release 40,000 kilolitres of kerosene as an alternative cooking fuel, while coal supply has been ramped up, she said at a press briefing on Thursday. Meanwhile, the environment ministry has also allowed commercial establishments to use kerosene and coal as fuels.
 

What did the government say about the LPG supply crisis?

On the LPG crisis that has gripped both industry and the hospitality sectors, Sharma said: “You cannot book cylinders due to a 25-day time period. The management is also prioritising which sector needs the supply more, supply to hospitals are being prioritised, and this is how this is being managed on all fronts.”
 
India is also in a comfortable situation with regard to crude, and there is no dry-out at any of the 100,000 petrol pumps nationwide, Sharma said.
 

Mar 12 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

