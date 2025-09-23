Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt must declare wet drought in Jalgaon, parts of Marathwada: Minister

Govt must declare wet drought in Jalgaon, parts of Marathwada: Minister

The minister said that NDRF teams are on alert, and local MLAs, along with officials from the revenue department, are continuously monitoring the situation

Kolkata: A woman takes a child through a waterlogged road following rain, in Kolkata, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

Many of these areas have received more than 65 mm of rainfall in a single day | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil on Tuesday said the state government should declare a "wet drought" in Jalgaon district and parts of Marathwada, which were severely affected by heavy rains and flooding.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Patil said rains had caused widespread damage in Pachora, Jamner, Muktainagar, Erandol, Kasoda and Dharangaon in the district in north Maharashtra.

Many of these areas have received more than 65 mm of rainfall in a single day, he said.

Patil said one person has died while livestock, including buffaloes, cows, goats, and poultry, were swept away in the deluge.

 

The state water supply and sanitation minister said he would urge the state cabinet to declare a "wet drought" in Jalgaon and rain-affected parts of Marathwada, and seek aid from the Central government.

"Immediate relief and permanent assistance are needed. Quick assessments (panchanamas) must be conducted without delay," he said.

The minister said that NDRF teams are on alert, and local MLAs, along with officials from the revenue department, are continuously monitoring the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Courts cannot act as agents to recover money: SC asks police to apply mind

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE news updates: Startup Conclave 2025 a bridge between startups and investors, says Amit Shah

Yuvraj Singh

Online betting app case: ED records statement of cricketer Yuvraj Singh

Narcotics, drugs

Punjab's anti-drug campaign: Over 30,500 smugglers held in 205 days

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Don't think we should overreact: Tharoor on Saudi-Pakistan defence pact

Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra government Indian monsoon heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon