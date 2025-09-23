LIVE news updates: Relationship with India is of critical importance to US, says Rubio
Latest news updates LIVE: Rubio expressed appreciation for New Delhi's sustained involvement in bilateral issues, covering trade, defence, and energy. Catch all the latest developments here
BS Web Team New Delhi
India is a “relationship of critical importance” to the United States, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday as he met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly high-level week.
Rubio voiced his “appreciation” for New Delhi’s continued engagement on bilateral matters, including trade, defence, energy, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals.
According to a State Department readout, Rubio reiterated that “India is a relationship of critical importance to the United States” and welcomed the Indian government’s cooperation across multiple sectors.
Both leaders agreed that Washington and New Delhi would continue to work together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific, including through the Quad grouping, the statement added.
Harris regrets not raising concerns over Biden’s 2024 run
US Vice President Kamala Harris said she regrets not having raised her concerns earlier about President Joe Biden seeking a second term, at a time when most Americans believed he was too old for the presidency.
“I have and had a certain responsibility that I should have followed through on,” Harris told Rachel Maddow on MSNBC on Monday evening, in her first live television interview since the election.
Her remarks build on a section in her book 107 Days, which reflects on her experience of stepping in as the Democratic presidential nominee after Biden exited the 2024 race. Harris eventually lost to Republican candidate Donald Trump.
Heavy rains disrupt life in Kolkata
Very heavy overnight showers paralysed life in Kolkata and its adjoining areas on Tuesday, with several neighbourhoods submerged in knee-deep water and traffic severely disrupted.
The rain, which began shortly after midnight, inundated major roads and residential complexes, forcing water into homes in several parts of the city.
9:00 AM
Murdoch asks judge to toss out Trump’s $10 billion Epstein suit
Rupert Murdoch and News Corp asked a US judge to toss out President Donald Trump’s $10 billion libel lawsuit over a Wall Street Journal report on his alleged ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein, calling the case “an affront to the First Amendment.” The 94-year-old News Corp. chairman emeritus on Monday filed a motion to dismiss the suit in federal court in Miami, arguing that the story about a bawdy birthday note Trump allegedly sent to Epstein is true and doesn’t defame the president’s character.
First Published: Sep 23 2025