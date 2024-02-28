Govt open for talks with farmers, solution needs to be found: Arjun Munda

The government is open for talks with protesting farmers but no meeting has been fixed as yet, Union Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda on Wednesday said, adding that a solution needs to be found soon.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the 95th Annual General Meeting of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Society.

When asked about plan to hold the next round of talks with the farmer groups, Munda said, "nothing as of now".

However, he said that talks will be held as a solution need to be found.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march to press the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

In the fourth round of talks with the farmer leaders on Februray 18, a panel of three Union ministers proposed that government agencies would buy pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP for five years after entering into an agreement with farmers.

But protesting farmer unions rejected the proposal.

Earlier, addressing the event, Munda stressed on the need to tackle the challenges of climate change and soil erosion for the welfare of the farming community.

The minister emphasised that the government is now focusing on the nutrition security of the country.

He also highlighted that the country's food grain production has risen significantly over the years, enabling the government to provide free wheat and rice to 80 crore people.

Modi government is strengthening the farm sector and working towards the welfare of farmers, he said and added that the government is also promoting the allied sectors in a big way like animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries.

Munda also noted that ICAR has released 2,279 high-yielding varieties of seeds in the last 10 years as compared to 1,225 varieties released during the UPA regime.

Besides, the minister emphasised the importance of developing the agricultural sector for the welfare of mankind.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary said it is a matter of pride that today India is the world's largest producer of milk and pulses, second largest producer of rice, wheat, vegetables, fruits and fish.

Horticulture production has overtaken food grain production, and proper management can ensure food and nutrition security in the country, he added.