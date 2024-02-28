MHA bans both factions of Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years

As per the notification, the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda (Photo: ANI)

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday declared the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) as unlawful associations for the next five years.

The move comes after the MHA found that these outfits have been engaging in activities against the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

The MHA made the declaration through two separate notifications, banning the two outfits with immediate effect by exercising the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967.

As per the notification, the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction), chaired by Ghulam Nabi Sumji, is known for its anti-India and pro-Pakistan propaganda.

It also mentioned that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction), or MCJK-S, chaired by Abdul Ghani Bhat, has been indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country.

The Ministry noted that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) members have remained involved in supporting terrorist activities and providing logistic support to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and that its leaders and members have been involved in raising funds through various sources, including Pakistan and its proxy organizations, for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

It said that the outfit constantly asked the people of Kashmir to refrain from taking part in elections and thereby targeted and hampered the very basic constitutionally recognized fundamentals of Indian democracy, and its members by their activities show sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority and constitutional set up of the country.

"The MCJK-S and its members have been indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country. It is involved in promoting, aiding, and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir from India by involving in anti-national and subversive activities; sowing seeds of disaffection amongst people; exhorting people to destabilise law and order; encouraging the use of arms to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India; and promoting hatred against the established government by giving a clarion call to boycott elections on multiple occasions in Jammu and Kashmir," pointed out the notification.

Considering these activities, the MHA announced, "Now, Therefore, in the exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), the Central Government hereby declares the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) as an unlawful association."

"The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) (MCJK-S) as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," it added.

Another notification mentioned that the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction) has been indulging in unlawful activities that are prejudicial to the integrity, sovereignty, and security of the country and that it has linkages with banned terrorist organizations and has supported terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The members of the MCJK-B have been indulging in generating feelings of hatred and disaffection against India to separate Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India; and its leaders and members have been involved in raising funds through various sources, including Pakistan and its proxy organizations, for perpetrating unlawful activities, including supporting terrorist activities, sustained stone-pelting on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir," it added.

Taking cognisance of the acts of the outfit, the notification mentions that "the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under Section 4 of the said Act, have effect for five years from the date of its publication in the Official.