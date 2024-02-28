At least two killed as train hits them in Jharkhand's Jamtara district

"Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," police said (Photo: ANI/Representative)

At least two persons were run over and killed by a train in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Wednesday evening, police said.

Jamtara sub-division police officer (SDPO) M Rahman told PTI that the accident took place near Kaljharia area in Jamtara district when some passengers got down from the train from the wrong side.

"A local train coming on another line hit them," he said.

"Bodies of two persons have been recovered so far. Search operation is on and the toll might increase," he said.