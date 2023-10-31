close
Govt orders probe after Oppn receives hacking attempt warnings from Apple

"In light of such information and widespread speculation, we have also asked Apple to join the investigation with real, accurate information'', said IT Minister

Ashwini Vaishnaw

(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 4:23 PM IST
The government has ordered an investigation after Opposition MPs claimed that they received warnings of attempts being made by state-sponsored attackers to steal information from their iPhones.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government takes its role of protecting the privacy and security of all citizens very seriously and "will investigate to get to the bottom of these notifications".
"In light of such information and widespread speculation, we have also asked Apple to join the investigation with real, accurate information on the alleged state-sponsored attacks," the minister said in his post.
In a briefing in Bhopal, Vaishnaw took on the Opposition, saying compulsive critics were indulging in "distraction politics", as they could not tolerate the country's progress under the PM's leadership.

Topics : Opposition Politics Apple

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 4:23 PM IST

