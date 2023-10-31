Top 7 profitable business ideas to start this Diwali with low investment

Diwali is a festival of lights, which is a great time for both people and businesses. Many people look forward to Diwali to start something new, and it is considered one of the most auspicious times to start a new business.

In India, this festival holds big value, culturally and economically. Many Indians use this opportunity to start earning money doing different kinds of business. Diwali is a favourite festival for many people, and a lot of economic activity happens during this time. And this makes it the perfect opportunity for business enthusiasts to start a business. This is the festival when people buy dresses, decorative items, electronic equipment and furniture, which shows there are plenty of business opportunities available for entrepreneurs.

Best Business Ideas for Diwali

Here are some of the best business ideas with minimum investment during Diwali:

Diwali Snacks

Diwali is a festival of sweets and savoury items. In today's busy lifestyle, people rarely have time to prepare Diwali snacks, and this has become a cumbersome task, and now people prefer to buy such products from the market. Hence, it could become a profitable business idea to prepare delicious sweets. You can also sell Diwali snacks in fancy customised gift boxes, attractive offers and deals to make a good profit.

Dry Fruits

Another good business idea during the Diwali season is selling dry fruits, which form the most popular component of gifts during the Diwali festival. Many trends suggest that this is one of the flourishing business opportunities as people prefer sharing packets of dry fruits with their close friends and families. If you are planning to set up your business this Diwali season, this could be the perfect business for you.

Diwali Decor Store

You can start your decoration store where you can offer multiple decorative items from LED lights, and rangoli stencils to flower garlands to lanterns. Depending on your budget, you can start a business selling these decorative items. You can sell it both offline and online. You can also sell the products through e-commerce platforms.

Traditional Diyas

Another simple yet profitable business idea is selling traditional Diyas. In the era of LED lights, the essence of traditional Diyas is still there. People use both diyas for aarti ceremony and decorative purposes as well. The days are in high demand during the festival, which opens a huge scope for making profits out of it.

Diwali Festive Outfits Business

The festival season looks incomplete without wearing new clothes and the demand for clothes is at its peak during the Diwali festival. Festive wear is a tough area for consumers as they always look for a gorgeous outfit for the festival, and at the same time, they make sure to buy the product at the best price. If you have a good understanding of business and fashion, you can start a clothing store that could help you make plenty of profit.

Diwali Events Coordinator

During Diwali, it is quite common for people to visit their home or places where their family lives, hence they want to make it an unforgettable moment. Hence, they plan to do something special during this get-together moment. If you are good at managing things, you can start a business as an event coordinator and make the period special for all the people in the function. During Diwali, you can also give small gifts to all the attendees. Your proper management will help the hosts to spend more time with guests.

Puja Items

You might not know that India is a huge market for spiritual and religious items like diyas, pooja thalis, camphor, etc. and the best part of this business is that you don't need to invest huge money in this business. You can start with a nominal investment and turn it into a profitable business in no time. Due to the high demand for Diwali, you can make a significant profit.