Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Friday came down heavily on industry body ISMA saying its "highly premature" assessment of sugar production has created a panic that there is a sugar shortage in the country. The secretary said he will hold a discussion with ISMA about this issue and added that it is too early to predict sugarcane and sugar production for the 2023-24 season, starting in October.He also said that the government is exploring options to address the issue of non-availability of feedstock like broken rice and maize that is being faced by ethanol manufacturers, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Friday."The distilleries are facing an issue due to non-availability of rice. They have told prices of maize and broken rice are ruling high. This issue is actually under our consideration. We are aware of the problem. Very shortly, we will take a suitable decision," Chopra told reporters. Last month, state-run Food Corporation of India stopped the supply of rice from its depots to ethanol makers.Chopra asserted that prices of sugar and other essential commodities will remain stable during the upcoming festival season.