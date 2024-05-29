Business Standard
Govt starts granting citizenship under CAA in West Bengal, Haryana, U'khand

The applicants in the three states were granted citizenship on Wednesday by the respective State Empowered Committee, the ministry said in a statement

After the enactment, the CAA got the president's assent but the rules under which the Indian citizenship was granted were issued on March 11 after over a delay of four years. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

The Union government Wednesday started granting citizenship under the CAA in West Bengal, Haryana and Uttarakhand, the Home Ministry said.
The applicants in the three states were granted citizenship on Wednesday by the respective State Empowered Committee, the ministry said in a statement.
 
The first set of citizenship certificates after the notification of the Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024, granted by the Empowered Committee, Delhi, were handed over to the applicants in New Delhi by the Union Home Secretary on May 15.
The CAA was enacted in December 2019 for granting Indian nationality to persecuted Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.
After the enactment, the CAA got the president's assent but the rules under which the Indian citizenship was granted were issued on March 11 after over a delay of four years.
 

First Published: May 29 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

