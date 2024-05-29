Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Cloudy skies, light drizzle bring relief to Delhiites amid heatwave

However, the temperature rose and recorded a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, before it changed, the weather department said

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Kochi: Young men ride bicycles amid rain, in Kochi, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The weather here experienced a sudden change on Wednesday evening as the sky turned cloudy and witnessed light drizzling in some parts, providing relief to Delhiites.
 
The weather department forecasted a thunderstorm with light-intensity rain and gusty winds, with speeds of 30-40 kmph, will occur over and in the vicinity of several places in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, the temperature rose and recorded a maximum temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius at 4.14 pm, before it changed, the weather department said.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rainfall Delhi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 6:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateAnant-Radhika 2nd Pre-Wedding BashICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon