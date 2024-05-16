Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

SP, Cong tried to cause riots by spreading lies about CAA: PM Modi in UP

Modi also accused the Congress of neglecting these refugees

Modi, Narendra Modi

"The Congress and the SP tried to spread lies in the name of CAA. They tried to push Uttar Pradesh and the entire country towards riots," he alleged | . (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Azamgarh (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday the country has started granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act while the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress tried to cause riots in the country by spreading lies about the law.
Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in the Lalganj area here, he said, "The work of giving refugees citizenship under the CAA has already started. These are those people who have been living in the country for a long time as refugees and were victims of partition of the country done on the basis of religion."

Modi also accused the Congress of neglecting these refugees.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The Congress and the SP tried to spread lies in the name of CAA. They tried to push Uttar Pradesh and the entire country towards riots," he alleged.
The prime minister added that although the people of "INDI alliance" claim they will remove CAA, "no one can do it".
"You are a fraud... you forced the country to burn in the fire of communalism," he said, attacking the opposition without taking any name.
"Do whatever you want to, but you will never be able to remove CAA," Modi added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Samajwadi Party Lok Sabha elections Congress Citizenship Act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySunil Chhetri RetirementDixon Technologies Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon