Govt to amend existing laws to invoke MCOCA against drug peddlers: Fadnavis

'The government is amending laws so that these people can be arrested under the MCOCA. The amendment will be done in the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature,' the chief minister said

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the state government will amend the existing laws so that drug peddlers are booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The amendment will be done in the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature, he said. 

Replying to a question in the legislative council, Fadnavis said that action is taken against those involved in drug peddling and at present they are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. However, those arrested get bail and again resume their activities, Fadnavis said. "The government is amending laws so that these people can be arrested under the MCOCA. The amendment will be done in the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature," the chief minister said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

