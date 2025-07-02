LIVE news updates: PM Modi embarks on 5-nation visit, says India committed to Brics
Latest news updates: PM Modi is set to visit Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil and Namibia. Catch all the news developments from around the world here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Latest news updates LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India’s dedication to BRICS as a crucial platform for cooperation among emerging economies as he embarked on a week-long tour of five nations, including Brazil, where he will attend the group's summit. "Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order," he said in his departure statement. His itinerary includes visits to Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia, with Ghana being his first stop on July 2–3 at the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama.
Former South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Andre Bauer is launching a Republican primary bid against Senator Lindsey Graham, criticizing the senator as insufficiently conservative for the state.
Bauer, a wealthy real estate developer and staunch Trump supporter, positions himself as a genuine "America First" conservative. His run sets up a midterm clash with the four-term senator, whose ties with Trump have fluctuated but who currently has Trump's backing for reelection.
A lawyer representing Elon Musk’s X told an Indian court that an excessive number of government officials — "every Tom, Dick, and Harry" — had been empowered to issue content takedown orders, prompting a sharp response from the government's counsel.
X has frequently clashed with Prime Minister Modi's administration over takedown demands. The statement came during a hearing on the platform's legal challenge to a government website it claims operates as a “censorship portal.” Indian authorities maintain the site is only intended to facilitate compliance notifications for online platforms.
9:24 AM
NCP's tour across Maharashtra soon to strengthen party: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said the NCP will launch a statewide tour after the legislature's monsoon session ends to strengthen the party ahead of the civic and local body polls, likely to be held later this year. The outreach programme would begin from Nandurbar, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said on Tuesday at an event.
9:02 AM
Quad foreign ministers call for bringing perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack to justice
Quad plans to launch "Ports of the Future" partnership in Mumbai this year.
Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Congress israel palestine Russia Ukraine BRICS Summit
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 02 2025 | 9:14 AM IST