Home / India News / In a first: Supreme Court introduces reservation policy for SC, ST staff

In a first: Supreme Court introduces reservation policy for SC, ST staff

The apex court employees will receive a 15 per cent quota and ST employees a 7.5 per cent quota in promotions

Supreme Court, SC

The decision was communicated in a circular issued on June 24 to all Supreme Court employees. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a first, the Supreme Court has introduced a formal reservation policy for the direct appointment and promotion of its staffers belonging to scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

The decision was communicated in a circular issued on June 24 to all Supreme Court employees.

"As per the directions of the Competent Authority, it is to notify for the information of all concerned that the Model Reservation Roster and Register has been uploaded on the Supnet (internal email network) and it is made effective from June 23, 2025.

"It is to inform further that in case of objections/representations raised by any staff member about mistakes or inaccuracies in the roster or register, they may inform about the same to the Registrar (Recruitment)," the circular said.

 

As per the circular and the model roster now in effect, top court employees will receive a 15 per cent quota and ST employees a 7.5 per cent quota in promotions.

According to the policy, the quota benefits will be available to registrars, senior personal assistants, assistant librarians, junior court assistants and chamber attendants.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Supreme Court tribal rights Reservation quota caste in india

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

