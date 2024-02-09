Sensex (    %)
                        
Govt to announce national creators' awards for new-age influencers: Report

One of the categories will be for those who have helped spread the country's soft power and culture internationally, sources added

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

The government is set to announce the national creators' awards to recognise new-age influencers and creators, official sources said on Friday.
They said the first-of-its-kind awards will be targeted at "Gen Z", a reference to the young generation hooked to the internet and social media, and will be given in nearly 20 categories.
Social media influencers, such as those on YouTube and Instagram, will be in contention for the awards as well, the sources said.
One of the categories will be for those who have helped spread the country's soft power and culture internationally, they added.
Other categories may include "green champions", "swachhta ambassadors", "agro creators" and "tech creators", the sources said.
They said the awards will be on the lines of the national film awards, which recognise films in different languages and categories.

Topics : Centre NDA government Social Media Influencer campaign

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

