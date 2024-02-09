Sensex (    %)
                        
Operationalise 30 Skill India International Centres by March: House Panel

The Committee notes that Budget 2023-24 announced the setting up of 30 Skill India International Centres to promote skill-based international mobility

Illustration: Ajay kumar Mohanty

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

To promote and enhance the skill-based international mobility of Indian workers, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skills Development has asked the Ministry of Skills Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) to ensure that all the 30 Skill India International Centres (SIICs) are made operational by March 2024, in its latest report submitted to Parliament on Wednesday.

“The Committee notes that Budget 2023-24 announced the setting up of 30 Skill India International Centres to promote skill-based international mobility. Two centres have been made operational so far – one at Varanasi and another at Bhubaneswar. The Committee desires that appropriate steps should be taken on priority to ensure that the remaining Skill India International Centres be made operational by March 2024,” the committee noted in its report.
As of now, a total of 992 candidates have been trained, and 4,215 candidates, including those who underwent pre-departure orientation training (PDOT), have been successfully deployed by the SIICs.

Besides, the committee also suggested that the skills ministry should strengthen closer collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to avail over 35 lakh potential jobs abroad, identified through a global skills gap study conducted by the skills ministry.

“The Ministry should strengthen closer collaboration with MEA, work more closely on migration matters, and foster Mobility Partnership Agreements in a more intensive way,” it noted.

Earlier, the skills ministry had undertaken a global skills gap study to identify the global gaps in demand and supply of skilled manpower and overseas employment opportunities for skilled workers of India. The study looked at 16 high-priority destination countries of developed/high-income countries and Gulf Cooperation countries (GCC) and indicated a potential of over 35 lakh jobs in various sectors in these 16 countries. These sectors include healthcare, science, IT, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, construction, transportation, warehousing, tourism, manufacturing, mining, and quarrying.

India is on the lookout for major global labour arrangements for skilled workers. While the process to send nearly 10,000 construction workers to Israel is currently underway, Greece has approached India for sending up to 10,000 seasonal agricultural workers, and Italy has sought workers to staff municipal bodies in its towns.

In another report submitted to Parliament, the committee also asked the skills ministry to consider necessary interventions for trade certification of Agniveers for their better employment opportunities.

“Flexi Memorandums of Understanding with the armed forces leading to trade certification for Agniveers should be an area of importance for the ministry or the Director General of Training (DGT). Since the system is in the initial stage and would evolve over time, the ministry or DGT has to keep track of the developments and consider necessary interventions required in a proactive manner,” the committee said.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 6:38 PM IST

