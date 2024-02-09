Pension amount of retired DTC employees has been deposited: CM Kejriwal

The chief minister acknowledged that the pensioners were experiencing problems in getting their pension

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that the pension amount of retired DTC employees, pending for nearly one-and-a-half years, has been deposited in their accounts.

The move is likely to impact over 20,000 retired employees of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

"I know you are angry with me. You have been facing problems in getting your pension for the last one and one-and-a-half years. After we came to power in 2015, we had started giving pension from government budget," Kejriwal said in a video message on X.

"You were facing problems . You know that Centre has been putting hurdles in our work. But somehow, I am getting your work done," he said in the video.

Kejriwal said the pending dues were deposited in the account by Thursday.

He noted that there was a shortage of budget for paying the pension but the government held a special assembly session to clear the budget for the pension.

"We do not have power. There could still be a delay of one or two months but I assure you till I am there, you will get your pension," he added.