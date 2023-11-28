Sensex (0.31%)
66174.20 + 204.16
Nifty (0.48%)
19889.70 + 95.00
Nifty Midcap (0.54%)
42278.00 + 227.55
Nifty Smallcap (-0.25%)
6420.10 -15.95
Nifty Bank (0.26%)
43880.95 + 111.85
Heatmap

Great example of teamwork: PM talks to workers rescued from Silkyara tunnel

Addressing the 41 rescued workers, Modi said their courage and patience have inspired everyone as he wished them good health and well-being

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2023 | 11:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded a successful operation to rescue 41 workers trapped in an under-construction road tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday, asserting that everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork.
Modi also spoke to the rescued construction workers over the phone and enquired about their well-being, officials said.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The prime minister said the multi-agency rescue exercise has made everyone emotional.
In a post on X soon after the workers were brought out of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Modi saluted the spirit of those involved in the operation and said their courage and resolve have given a new lease of life to the 41 labourers.
"Everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said.
Addressing the 41 rescued workers, Modi said their courage and patience have inspired everyone as he wished them good health and well-being.
"It is a matter of great satisfaction that these friends of ours will meet their dear ones after a long wait," the prime minister said, asserting that the patience and courage of their family members cannot be praised enough.
The rescue workers on Tuesday evening pulled out all the 41 workers who got trapped after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel, part of the Centre's ambitious Char Dham project, collapsed due to a landslide on November 12.

Also Read

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Manual drilling advances, breakthrough soon

Rescue workers 'close to' breaking through rubble in Silkyara tunnel

40 trapped in tunnel Collapse in Uttarakhand: Here is what we know so far

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse update: Vertical drilling underway, 86 mts left

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Manual drilling underway to create escape route

Crops on 100,000 hectares damaged by untimely rains in Maha: CM Shinde

Delhi minister slams Centre over demolition of houses in slum cluster

Punjab govt gets Rs 3,670 cr of GST compensation after it lodged new claim

Increase in litigation reflects people's confidence in system: SC judge

Tribunal set up for adjudication of ban extended on Meitei extremist groups

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttarakhand

First Published: Nov 28 2023 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTelangana Assembly Polls 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly Polls LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon