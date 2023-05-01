close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Guj Cong launches 'Jan Manch' to provide platform to voice grievances

Gujarat Congress launched its platform "Jan Manch" on state's Foundation Day on Monday to allow people to voice their grievances and issues

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
Congress

Congress

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Gujarat Congress launched its platform "Jan Manch" on the state's Foundation Day on Monday to allow people to voice their grievances and issues, claiming that the ruling BJP does not have time for the common man.

In the next one year, party leaders will visit each taluka in Gujarat to understand issues faced by people, a party release stated

The initiative began with senior party leaders attending two "Jan Manch" gatherings in Vadgam and Palanpur towns of Banaskantha district on Monday.

Addressing a gathering at Vadgam, Gujarat Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda said the party will play the role of a "constructive opposition" to help people resolve issues, as the BJP and its government was busy celebrating festivals.

"After getting a huge majority in the Assembly elections, the BJP government neither has the time nor willingness to listen to the common man's plight. This corrupt government only works for influential people and ignores the taxpayer," Chavda claimed in his address.

"Jan Manch" will give affected people a platform to voice their concerns, and the party will fight till the Assembly to get a solution for those issues, he said.

Youth, farmers, taxpayers, women, labourers, etc., can use "Jan Manch" to share their problems and the party will try to bring about a solution, Chavda said.

Also Read

Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Gujarat elections results: Trends show BJP headed for a sweeping victory

Gujarat Assembly elections to be held in 2 phases, results on Dec 8

Gujarat polls: Counting of votes from 8 am; AAP looks to make strong debut

Mali community meets Rajasthan's OBC commission, to ask for reservation

Acreage of summer crops down slightly; area under rice, oilseeds falls

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by FY27

Can dissolve marriage on ground of 'irretrievable breakdown', says SC

Water management authority for Northeast soon: Jal Shakti Minister

Some of the major issues listed by the senior MLA include corruption in government offices, farmers not getting compensation for crop losses, deteriorating law and order, eve teasing, traffic issues, unemployment, shortage of doctors and medicines at health centres, high cost of pesticides and fertilisers, malnutrition among children and paper leaks among others.

At the first two "Jan Manch" gatherings, citizens, including farmers, shopkeepers, and women, shared the issues they face, the party release said.

State Congress president Jagdish Thakor said "Jan Manch" will become a people's movement and the party is committed to give justice to the affected people by raising their issues from till Assembly.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gujarat Congress

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:34 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Indian oil export basket in FY23 was most diversified ever, shows data

oil refinery, oil, gas
3 min read

Elon Musk cuts down parental leaves of Twitter employees: Report

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Airlines carried 9,593 more domestic fliers per day in April, shows data

aviation
2 min read

EdTech startup Byju's seeks to reassure workers after office raid

Byju Raveendran
2 min read

Adani-owned NDTV profit plunges about 98% on weak advertising demand

NDTV
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

LIVE: Supreme Court's huge order on 6-month waiting period for divorce

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon