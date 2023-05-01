close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Acreage of summer crops down slightly; area under rice, oilseeds falls

The area under coverage for summer crops is marginally down so far at 65.29 lakh hectares, according to the agriculture ministry data

Press Trust of India New Delhi
rice

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The area under coverage for summer crops is marginally down so far at 65.29 lakh hectares, according to the agriculture ministry data.

The sowing area under rice and oilseeds is less, while the acreage of pulses and coarse cereals is higher, the data showed.

The ministry on Monday released the progress of area coverage under summer crops as of April 28, 2023.

As per the data, the area under coverage for rice stood at 27.45 lakh hectares so far against 29.14 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Pulses acreage rose to 17.57 lakh hectare from 16.23 lakh hectares, while sowing area of coarse cereals increased to 10.86 lakh hectares from 10.19 lakh hectares.

In the non-foodgrains category, oilseeds acreage is down at 9.40 lakh hectares till April 28 from 10.46 lakh hectares in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Why is China's perennial rice variety evoking curiosity?

Kharif pulses, oilseeds, cotton most vulnerable to uneven rains: Report

KRBL to expand non-basmati rice and bran oil portfolios: Jt MD Anoop Gupta

Wheat sowing up 3% so far this rabi season; oilseeds area up 8%: Govt

Wheat sowing up 15% to 10.14 mn hectares so far; pulses coverage dips: Data

India's exports to UAE likely to grow by 60% to $50 billion by FY27

Can dissolve marriage on ground of 'irretrievable breakdown', says SC

Demographic change: Karnataka has 1.4 mn fewer voters aged below 39

AP govt sets up checkposts to stop liquor, cash flow to poll-bound K'taka

Why is Brij Bhushan not being arrested despite Posco Act charges: Sidhu

Overall, the total area under summer crops till April 28 stood at 65.29 lakh hectares, marginally down from 66.02 lakh hectares a year ago.

The growing season for zaid/summer crops is short -- March-June. It is between rabi (winter-sown) and kharif (summer sown) seasons. Zaid/summer crops are raised where assured irrigation facilities are available.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : agriculture economy Agriculture ministry crop loss

First Published: May 01 2023 | 8:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Demographic change: Karnataka has 1.4 mn fewer voters aged below 39

Voters
5 min read

HPCL, BPCL get new directors for their human resource department: Report

ONGC to takeover HPCL
2 min read

AP govt sets up checkposts to stop liquor, cash flow to poll-bound K'taka

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
2 min read

Sunlit Power to invest Rs 100 cr in battery production facility in 2 years

ev battery cells
2 min read

IDFC First Bank expects NIM to come down to 5.0-5.5% band in FY24-25

IDFC First Bank
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

Finance Ministry, Ministry of Finance
2 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

LIVE: Supreme Court's huge order on 6-month waiting period for divorce

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon