Gujarat floods: NDRF personnel rescue over 100 people from Bharuch village

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Sunday rescued as many as 105 people, stranded in low-lying areas in Gujarat's Bharuch district following heavy rainfall in the region.

The rescue operation was carried out at Nikora Village in Bharuch district.

Taking to social media platform, X, Gujarat government's Directorate of Information, said, "#Team6NDRF, with the help of civil administration, rescued total 105 citizens trapped due to heavy rains in low lying area of Nikora Village in Dist: Bharuch #Gujarat and shifted them to a safe place. #GujaratRains #RescueOperations."

Meanwhile, the administration of the Narmada district, ordered schools and colleges to remain shut on Monday, in view of flood reports in many villages after water was released from the Narmada Dam.

Earlier, several villages along the Narmada River were put on alert in the districts of Narmada, Bharuch, and Vadodara due to the increased water levels in the river.

As many as 23 out of 30 gates of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam in Kevadia Colony were opened to release 5.5 lakh cusecs of water on Saturday.

Also Read NDRF rescues over 120 people, nearly 400,000 affected from Assam floods 5 dead, over 1,500 evacuated as seasonal floods hit eastern China Over 17,000 people died in floods, heavy rains between 2012-2021: Govt Delhi HC refuses to stay demolition of slums at site allotted for NDRF Hq 39 NDRF teams deployed in four states to tackle heavy rains, floods Indian Army soldier on leave abducted and killed in Manipur: Report Proper procedures followed while arresting Naidu in fraud case: Andhra CID Heavy rain batters Gujarat, water release from Narmada causes flooding 19 teams working in field to trace contacts of Nipah virus patients TDP raises Naidu's 'illegal' arrest issue during all-party meeting

Meanwhile, amid a surge in water levels in Narmada, SDRF teams have been deployed in the district.

Narmada Corporation is making careful efforts to maintain the water level in the dam and continuously reduce the impact of floods, they said.

Moreover, Bharuch Narmada is being continuously monitored by most of the staff and officials of the Vadodara district to ensure that the low-lying areas are not affected by floods.

Earlier, an official said there is a possibility of the release of 19 lakh cusecs of water from the Narmada Dam today late at night on September 16, regarding which the district administration has asked the people of low-line areas adjacent to the banks of the river Narmada, such as the villages of Dabhoi, Shinor, and Karjan tehsil, to move to safe places.