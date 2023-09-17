close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Gujarat floods: NDRF personnel rescue over 100 people from Bharuch village

Administration of the Narmada district, ordered schools and colleges to remain shut on Monday, in view of flood reports in many villages after water was released from the Narmada Dam

Photo: PTI

Photo: PTI

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams on Sunday rescued as many as 105 people, stranded in low-lying areas in Gujarat's Bharuch district following heavy rainfall in the region.
The rescue operation was carried out at Nikora Village in Bharuch district.
Taking to social media platform, X, Gujarat government's Directorate of Information, said, "#Team6NDRF, with the help of civil administration, rescued total 105 citizens trapped due to heavy rains in low lying area of Nikora Village in Dist: Bharuch #Gujarat and shifted them to a safe place. #GujaratRains #RescueOperations."
Meanwhile, the administration of the Narmada district, ordered schools and colleges to remain shut on Monday, in view of flood reports in many villages after water was released from the Narmada Dam.
Earlier, several villages along the Narmada River were put on alert in the districts of Narmada, Bharuch, and Vadodara due to the increased water levels in the river.
As many as 23 out of 30 gates of the Sardar Sarovar Narmada dam in Kevadia Colony were opened to release 5.5 lakh cusecs of water on Saturday.

Also Read

NDRF rescues over 120 people, nearly 400,000 affected from Assam floods

5 dead, over 1,500 evacuated as seasonal floods hit eastern China

Over 17,000 people died in floods, heavy rains between 2012-2021: Govt

Delhi HC refuses to stay demolition of slums at site allotted for NDRF Hq

39 NDRF teams deployed in four states to tackle heavy rains, floods

Indian Army soldier on leave abducted and killed in Manipur: Report

Proper procedures followed while arresting Naidu in fraud case: Andhra CID

Heavy rain batters Gujarat, water release from Narmada causes flooding

19 teams working in field to trace contacts of Nipah virus patients

TDP raises Naidu's 'illegal' arrest issue during all-party meeting

Meanwhile, amid a surge in water levels in Narmada, SDRF teams have been deployed in the district.
Narmada Corporation is making careful efforts to maintain the water level in the dam and continuously reduce the impact of floods, they said.
Moreover, Bharuch Narmada is being continuously monitored by most of the staff and officials of the Vadodara district to ensure that the low-lying areas are not affected by floods.
Earlier, an official said there is a possibility of the release of 19 lakh cusecs of water from the Narmada Dam today late at night on September 16, regarding which the district administration has asked the people of low-line areas adjacent to the banks of the river Narmada, such as the villages of Dabhoi, Shinor, and Karjan tehsil, to move to safe places.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NDRF Gujarat Floods

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 10:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon