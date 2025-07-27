Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / 6 killed, many injured in stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar

The injured are reportedly being rushed to the hospital following the stampede at the Mansa Devi temple

Mansa Devi stampede

The stampede broke out at Mansa Devi temple (L); injured were rushed to the hospital. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, ANI)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least six people were killed and many were injured after a stampede at the shrine of Goddess Mansa Devi in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday, reported news agency ANI.
 
The injured are reportedly being rushed to the hospital following the stampede at the Mansa Devi temple.  "Six people dead in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited," Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told ANI.    (This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited) 
 

Topics : Stampede Uttarakhand temple

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

