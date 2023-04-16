Haryana on the ropes in tug-of-war ahead of 2024 Assembly elections

Choudhry warned: “The party can be strengthened only if all strong leaders come together and it is the responsibility of the people occupying party posts to take all leaders along, but if the game of noora kushti (shadowboxing) continues, it will hurt the party’s prospects.”

Tosham Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry last week in a public assembly advised senior party leaders to take everyone together to bring the party to power in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled around October 2024.