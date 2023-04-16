Haryana on the ropes in tug-of-war ahead of 2024 Assembly elections

Troubles continue to mount for the Congress party as there are signs of brewing discontent from the factions in the party in Haryana which will go to polls in 18 months. The sad irony is that the party is not even in government in the state.
Tosham Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry last week in a public assembly advised senior party leaders to take everyone together to bring the party to power in the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled around October 2024.
Choudhry warned: “The party can be strengthened only if all strong leaders come together and it is the responsibility of the people occupying party posts to take all leaders along, but if the game of noora kushti (shadowboxing) continues, it will hurt the party’s prospects.”
